At the convening of the 118th United States Congress in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, two of Alabama's freshman lawmakers will take their oath of office.
U.S. Sen.-elect Katie Britt will fill the seat of outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa). Britt will be escorted by her Senate colleague, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn).
As the Senate's presiding officer, Vice President Kamala Harris will administer Britt's oath in the presence of members of Britt's family on the Senate floor.
In the House of Representatives, U.S. Rep.-elect Dale Strong is slated to take his oath after the contentious vote on the next House speaker. Strong recently won his congressional election for Alabama's Fifth Congressional District, which is to be vacated by outgoing U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville).
Read more from news partner 1819 News here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.