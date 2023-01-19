The Keith Bears took care of business at home Wednesday night against the Linden Patriots.
The Lady Bears secured a 44-36 win against the Lady Patriots. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 23 points. Auburn commit Timya Thurman lead the Lady Patriots in scoring with 17 points.
“We played a decent game tonight,” Lady Bears Head Coach Cecil Williams said. “We made improvements at the free throw line and did well defensively the first half on Thurman. We have to stay consistent. In the second half, we played horribly on defense, but we pulled it out at the end.”
On the boys side, the Bears were able to secure a 61-40 victory against the Patriots. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 18 points. J. Little led the Patriots in scoring with 11 points.
Bears Head Coach Marcus Turner said, “Great team win as we moved to 3-0 in area play. We look forward to continuing improving in the area games, because those are the only ones that matter.”
The Bears were to play again Thursday at home against R. C. Hatch.
