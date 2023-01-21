Keith boys, girls defeat Dallas County

The Lady Bears defeated the Lady Hornets 40-26 as the Keith Bears went up against Dallas County Friday night in Orrville.
Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 16 points. T. Brown led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 13 points.
“Overall, we did fair,” Lady Bears Head Coach Cecil Williams said. “We have a lot of improving to do if we want to have a chance at advancing in the playoffs.”
The boys team was able to put away the Hornets as well with a big 73-47 victory over the Hornets. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 27 points. Miles Hannah added 22 points. J. David led Hornets in scoring with 14 points. C. King added 12 points.
Keith Bears Head Coach Marcus Turner said, “Tonight’s game was good for us coming off a tough area loss last night. My guys played well, and hopefully we can continue to play this way to finish the home stretch of the regular season.”
Keith will play again Jan. 24 on the road against Linden at 5 p.m.
