The Keith Bears girls pulled off a 41-35 win on the road when they faced Robert C. Hatch Thursday in Uniontown.
Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 15 points. V. Lockett led the Lady Bobcats in scoring with 9 points.
The boys couldn’t quite seal the deal as they lost 71-68 to the Bobcats. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 34 points. D. Raby led the Bobcats in scoring with 26 points.
Keith will play again Dallas County at home Friday at 5 p.m.
