The Keith Bears season came to an end as they lost to the Loachapoka Indians 65-59 Monday afternoon in the semifinals at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.
Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 40 points. J. Moore led the Indians with 32 points.
“I was proud of my guys. They left it all on the floor,” Keith boys head coach Marcus Turner said. “We got down early, but we fought back, and we were able to take the lead. A couple of things didn’t go our way down the stretch, and we weren’t able to finish. I’m excited about what we have coming back next year, and we look to get better in the off season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.