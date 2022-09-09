Woodmen for Life is hosting a fishing rodeo for kids on Sept. 17 at Roland Cooper State Park.
Check in begins at 9 a.m., followed by awards at 11:30 a.m. It is open to youths of ages 12 and younger.
Participants are asked to bring their fishing poles, life jackets, bait, chair and bucket. Parents must be present with children for the entire event.
For more information contact 334-332-1956.
