The Southside Lady Panthers blew past the Greensboro High School Lady Raiders while the boys fell 2 points short in an area game Jan. 23 at home.
The Lady Panthers started off fast and never let up off the gas. The Lady Panthers cruised to a 76-20 victory against the Lady Raiders to put them 3-0 in the area. Junior LaTerika Edwards led the Panthers in scoring with 20 points. L. Hill and R. Smith led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 6 points apiece.
Southside boys came up 2 points shy as they fell 42-40 to Greensboro to put them 1-2 in their area. Demarion Davis led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points. K. Patrick led the Raiders in scoring with 16 points.
“The girls’ performance tonight was absolutely electrifying,” Southside Head Coach Cedric Brown said. “We came out clicking on all cylinders and made some defensive adjustments from our previous meeting, which paid successful dividends. As a staff, we were really impressed with our defensive efficiency. We were able to force turnovers that led to easy baskets. We also had an opportunity as a team to celebrate one of our seniors that eclipsed 1,500 points over her career. We just want to continue to get better on both ends each time we step onto the playing court.”
Southside will play again on the road on Wednesday, January 25th against Sumter Central at 5:00pm.
