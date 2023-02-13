Lannie’s Bar-B-Q Spot owners are finding a silver lining in the Jan. 12 tornado that caused major damage to the landmark restaurant in east Selma.
The Hatcher family is moving forward with plans to renovate and add onto the popular barbecue joint after it took a direct hit from the EF2 tornado that also wreaked havoc to the Hatcher relatives’ homes around the store.
Samuel Hatcher said his family is relieved they hadn’t started renovation plans that were being drawn up when the storm hit. Now they can make the improvements as they bring the 1940s building back in business.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.