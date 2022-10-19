Latanglia Williams was selected for Long-Lewis Automotive Group's Local Hero of the Month for September 2022.
“Latanglia Williams has been an inspiration to countless young people," said a Facebook post that nominated her. "She has a favorable history of assisting people who are in dire need of help. She doesn’t discriminate in rendering service to those who are in need."
"She’s frequently distributing resources to nursing homes, Sabra Sanctuary, the Bosco Center, inmates at the Dallas County Jail, and various churches. She recently sponsored a “Back to School” giveaway where over 300 book-bags and school supplies were given away!”
Nominees for Local Hero of the Month are chosen based on contributions made to the community. The chosen nominee will be given $500 for "Outstanding Community Service" and a Certificate of Appreciation.
To nominate someone, comment on their Facebook post and the one with the most likes will be chosen. The winner will be announced on the first day of the following month.
A winner can only be nominated every six months in order to encourage more people to take part in the effort.
