Legal Services Alabama is responding to recent disaster relief needs by offering free legal clinics to people in the Selma area struggling to recover from storm damage.
The clinic series is being supported by the LSA John Lewis Legal Fellowship program.
The clinics will begin on Jan. 23 and continue every Monday and Wednesday until Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Additional clinic dates may be added depending on the volume of clients seeking services.
People who are low-income and in-need of disaster relief legal aid can meet with an LSA attorney at the Selma office location: 801 Alabama Ave, Suite100 Selma, AL 36701
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.