Legal Services Alabama (LSA) is continuing its tornado relief clinics in Selma on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who were affected by the Jan. 12 weather events.
Free legal aid is being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents who are still recovering from the damage dealt by the tornado.
Clinics are being held at 801 Alabama Ave, Suite100 in Selma. For more information call 877-393-2333.
