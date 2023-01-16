Legal Services of Alabama attorneys are coming to Selma to help tornado victims deal with legal issues left by the Jan. 12 tornado.
In a news conference Monday afternoon, Felecia Pettway, Legal Services of Alabama director of development, said they will have a disaster response unit set up by Wednesday. Legal Services of Alabama will partner with the state bar association and volunteer attorneys in the community to advise citizens on filling out contracts, FEMA forms and dealing with landlord issues. In-office hours will be announced soon, Pettway said. The help number is 866-456-4995.
Selma schools will be virtual this week to give more time to make adjustments, according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd. Students can pick up learn packets Thursday and Friday. Hot meals will be available Tuesday at Selma High School. Meals for other schools will start Wednesday. Uniforms and supplies will be given away Friday.
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. urged citizens to register for FEMA aid. You can register at assistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
U.S. Rep Terri Sewell said, “Help is on its way. We have to help ourselves by mitigating any risk of further property damage.”
