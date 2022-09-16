Lemarkus Snow has been chosen as Long-Lewis Automotive Group's Local Hero of the Month, marking his fourth time being selected.
Snow was presented with his $500 award, which he donated to the Selma City School athletics program.
“Lemarkus A. Snow, does so much for Selma," said the Facebook post that nominated him. "He is constantly doing all he can to make Selma a clean and safe place for our community. Lemarkus is an asset to the community and we appreciate him for his hard work and dedication, especially near the Lansdowne area. He even plans to give his award earnings to the Selma High School Athletics Department! Selma is lucky to have him!”
Nominees for Local Hero of the Month are chosen based on contributions made to the community. The chosen nominee will be given $500 for "Outstanding Community Service" and a Certificate of Appreciation.
To nominate someone, comment on their Facebook post and the one with the most likes will be chosen. The winner will be announced on the first day of the following month.
A winner can only be nominated every six months in order to encourage more people to take part in the effort.
