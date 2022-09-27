Victims of domestic abuse sometimes must escape with only the clothes they are wearing. LIFT Ministry donated purses filled with hygiene items they need to survive.
The program is called Purses with A Purpose, and LIFT Ministry donated some purses to Sabra Sanctuary on Sept. 6. LIFT CEO LaTanglia Williams said, “So many times women who have experienced domestic violence need a safe space like Sabra Sanctuary to escape to, but they don’t have articles they need for survival.”
Purses with a Purpose is an initiative to fill purses with personal care items like soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, mouth wash, deodorant and feminine hygiene products.
Williams said giving the purses to the ladies at Sabra Sanctuary is a way to help them through a traumatic time and let them know that someone cares about them. “I am blessed to have people that have donated and helped me be a blessing to someone else,” Williams said.
Williams said about all of the items that were donated by people and businesses in the community.
Former councilwoman and founder of Sabra Sanctuary Susan Youngblood expressed her appreciation for what Williams and LIFT are doing to help victims of domestic abuse. “These women often have to leave with just their shirts on their back and have not had time to think about packing the necessities,” Youngblood said. “They’re just thinking about the safety of themselves and their children.”
Dallas County Commissioner Vivian Rogers said there are a lot of domestic abuse victims in Dallas County. “Last week, I met a young lady on the highway that was running away,” Rogers said. “She didn’t even have shoes on her feet, so I went and got her some shoes. I think what LIFT is doing here is a wonderful thing. It’s really needed. So many people don’t realize how many suffer from domestic abuse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.