Two local businessmen put their businesses on hold to give back on Oct. 1.
Dontae Allen of Allen Construction and Pressure Washing and Sheldrick Effinger of Shellshock Contracting LLC spent several hours pressure washing the front of Clark Elementary School.
“We had been riding by and we actually had been working across the street, we just happened to see that the schools could use a little cleaning. So we decided to take it up ourselves and clean it up for them,” Dontae Allen said.
“We just wanted to do our part. It’s our opportunity to give back,” Sheldrick Effinger stated.
The men plan to do more community service projects in the future. Both men are products of the Selma City School System.
