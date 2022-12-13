Campers and horses and the people who love them will have an easier time at Paul M. Grist Park thanks to the efforts of the Back Country Horsemen of America West Alabama Chapter.
The club, which has adopted Grist Park as their home base and project, installed two water faucets in the upper parking lot Nov. 12. The lot is used for parking horse trailers and is near primitive camping. The faucets make water more conveniently available to people camping and people who need to water their horses.
County Commissioner Vivian Rogers, who said she is a horse lover and loves to ride, was on site as the faucets were installed. She said she was thoroughly impressed at what the club has done so far, and she is going to see if there are any grants to help the club with their planned improvements.
