The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. chapters in Selma, Montgomery and Tuskegee came together to give 60 boxes of donuts to teachers at schools in Selma and Dallas County on Friday.
As part of a Donuts for Educators event to show they appreciate and support teachers, the groups had the motto "We donut what we would do without you."
Groups participating are Zeta Delta chapter in Selma, Beta Beta Chapter Montgomery, Upsilon Chapter Tuskegee, Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Chapter of Montgomery and Retired Educators of Montgomery and Dallas Counties.
