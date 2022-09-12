Long-Lewis Automotive Group, which owns the dealership in Selma, has expanded its reach into the Greater Birmingham area after acquiring locations in Alabaster and Calera.
On Sept. 9 Long-Lewis officially acquired the Ernest McCarthy Ford location in Alabaster, as well as the Quick Lane in Calera.
"Long-Lewis purchased all assets, including the real estate, and this will become an extension of Long-Lewis of Hoover, Inc. As part of this consolidation, the location will be operated under a ‘Service Only’ agreement with Ford," Long-Lewis said in a press release.
"This means that new Ford vehicles will not be sold out of the Alabaster location. However, they will continue to offer a full Ford Service Department, Parts, Body Shop, Quick Lane, Vehicle Rentals, a robust Pre-Owned vehicle operation, plus a stand-alone Quick Lane in Calera, Alabama."
The Alabaster location is approximately seven miles from the facility in Hoover. The press release said that new vehicles will not be onsite in Alabaster but can be ordered at no additional charge from Hoover.
Additionally, all of the Ernest McCarthy employees will be retained, adding an estimated 75 new workers and bringing it to around 700 in total for Long-Lewis.
The press release said that Long-Lewis recently celebrated its 135th anniversary and has plans to expand elsewhere in Alabama.
