Lemarkus Snow will be present at Long-Lewis Automotive Group on Friday, Sept. 16 where he will be presented with $500, which he plans to donate to the Selma City Schools Athletics program.
Snow has been selected as Long-Lewis' Local Hero of the Month four times. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd, Athletic Director Wil Morgan, and Head Football Coach Willie Gandy will also be present.
Snow will be presented the funds at 1 p.m. Long-Lewis is located at 1406 East Highland Avenue in Selma.
