The Camphouse Bar and Grill in Safford is on the market to be sold.
Camphouse Bar & Grill on Highway 66 in Safford will be auctioned on Jan. 18 starting at 1 p.m. The auction is online only but an open house for viewing is being scheduled.
The auctioneer, Pearce & Associates, said in a posting that the owner retired and commissioned them to sell the property by absolute auction. For many years, the restaurant served local Safford/Dallas County residents year-round as well as hunters from across the country during deer hunting season. Over their time of ownership the property has served as a bar and grille and also a cafe and arcade in later years, the post says.
For more information, go to the auction site here.
