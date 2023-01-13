A local organization is teaming up with people from all over to bring tornado disaster relief to Selma, and you can be a part of the effort.
LaQuenna Lewis, Founder and Executive Director of Love Is What Love Does, is leading the organized cleanup.
“We are coming together from all over Alabama and other parts of the US on Monday January 16 to heal Selma by cleaning it up and serving others," she said. "Anyone and everyone is welcome to be apart of this one sound. What better way can you spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day than serving history.”
Those interested are asked to report to the Love Is What Love Does offices at 1026 Dawson Avenue in Selma at 9:30 a.m. for a short briefing.
You can also contact Lewis at (334) 553-4239. Click here to register.
