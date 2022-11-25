The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Community Services (HHS-OCS) is now open.
The program seeks to assist low-income households with drinking water and wastewater costs.
"The target population is low-income households, especially those with the lowest incomes and the highest drinking water and wastewater costs or needs in relation to income, taking into account the family size," said an announcement from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
"Additional targets are low-income households with members who are especially vulnerable, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, and young children."
To be eligible for the program an applicant's household income must not exceed 150% of the poverty level, ADECA states.
Click here to find an agency that can assist in applying for the program.
