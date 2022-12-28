Residents have been asked to begin conserving water as a low water alert has been issued by the Marengo County E-911/Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
According to the Demopolis Times it is believed that the lowered water levels were possibly caused by people allowing their water to drip during the extremely cold weather over the Christmas holiday.
Residents are also asked to check for and repair water leaks as well. Conserving water will allow the normal levels to be restored more quickly.
Read the Demopolis Times story here.
