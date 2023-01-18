Lowndes County Athletics will kick off its intramural track for kids this spring season.
Lowndes County students in grades three to six are invited to take part. Athletics Director Coach Nick Rankins will contact the elementary and middle schools with registration forms.
There is a $25 fee to register. All track meets will be held at the Calhoun School at 8213 County Road 33 in Letohatchee.
For information, contact Rankins at 334-227-4515 or nrankins@lowndesboe.org.
