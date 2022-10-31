Two Lowndes County casinos are being faced with the possibility of being shut down.
According to the Montgomery Advertiser the prospect of closing the White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment establishments down could have a negative effect on the local economies due to the revenue they bring.
The shutdowns could also mean the loss of 100 jobs. Additionally the report says that the older clients of the casinos frequently come for entertainment but my be left with little, if anything should they close.
Opponents of gambling have cited reported preying on clients of lower incomes by casinos as a reason to prohibit them, though supporters have pointed out the revenue and jobs that they bring to the public.
Any date on state courts ordering the establishments to be shut down has not been determined.
