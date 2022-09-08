A man from the Burkville community in Lowndes County is dead after a hit and run incident in Montgomery.
Police have opened an investigation into the death of Demetrious Williams, 30, who was killed around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an AL.com report.
The crash happened at the East South Boulevard Service Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
