A fugitive is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office on a theft by deception charge alleging that he took money for repairs never performed.
The fugitive has been identified as Travis Lacy Martin, 42.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Martin allegedly took money to perform repairs on damages caused by a tornado in April 2022 but never returned to complete the work.
He is described as a white male standing at 5’10", and weighing approximately 154 pounds.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
