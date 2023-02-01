A Lunch and Learn event about starting your own small business is set for Feb. 9 at the Marion Art Center.
The event is a collaboration of the Alabama Small Business Development Center (ASBDC) with Main Street Marion, C.H.O.I.C.E. and the Perry County Extension Service.
The following topics will be covered:
- Undertaking self-assessment
- Building a business plan
- Licensing and permits
- Financing your small business
- The importance of building your team
The event is free and will be held at 1 p.m. The Marion Art Center is located at 314 Washington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.