The Made in Marion Fashion Show is back on for 2023, according to organizer and show director Della Maynor.
“Some people have been asking me to do it again, so I’m going to do it Feb. 18 at Phillips Memorial Auditorium on the historic Lincoln Campus,” Maynor said. It will be at 5 p.m., and tickets are now available.
Maynor said she wants to showcase her home town. “It’s mainly about Marion,” Maynor said. “I want to do something positive for the town. I want the public to know just what Marion has to offer.”
