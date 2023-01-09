Main Street Alabama will hold new city application workshops on several dates in Monroeville, Birmingham and south Huntsville.
The workshops will address tiers of membership and the process of applying to become part of the program.
Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator will discuss the program's "Four-Point Approach®."
"A unique economic development tool, the Main Street Four-Point Approach® is the foundation for local initiatives to revitalize their districts by leveraging their unique assets, from cultural or architectural heritage to local enterprises and community pride," said a press release from Main Street.
The Monroeville workshop will be held on Jan. 11, the Birmingham workshop on Jan. 18 and the south Huntsville workshop on Feb. 1. All of them will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
