"2022 was another very active and successful year for Main Street Marion," says discovermarional.org, recapping the revitalization efforts of the city of Marion.
The article notes that funding for an ATRIP for Highway 14 and downtown square was successful and is set to begin in March.
Additionally, historic buildings in Marion, namely the Nathan Harris Building where a new roof is being installed and the Wilbourne Building Project was completed.
Main Street Marion was awarded $150,000 after working with Opportunity Alabama to be used as a "revolving loan" for local business owners. The article said that the grant will be beneficial to small businesses in the downtown area.
Read more at discovermarional.org.
