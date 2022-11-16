AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. — Alabama producers can brush up on best management practices and prepare for the upcoming growing seasons at the 2022 Alabama Row Crops Short Course. The course will be held on Dec. 13 and 14 at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center in Auburn, Alabama.
Partnering with Producers in Mind
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Auburn University’s College of Agriculture are partnering to bring producers an all-encompassing event geared toward understanding the current market conditions, improving farm practices and increasing profitability.
Eros Francisco, an Alabama Extension grain crops agronomist, said the faculty, specialists and agents are once again working across production lines to equip farmers with relevant research and information.
“The 2022 Row Crops Short Course will bring highly qualified speakers to cover different hot topics that are of great interest to farmers,” Francisco said. “These include commodity prices and how fertilizer prices will affect production, the new Thryvon technology for cotton and how will it interact with IPM practices, new spray technologies and equipment, how to get good climate information and manage it in our favor.”
He said the course will also include a research update on emerging row crop management tactics.
Row Crops Short Course Agenda and Topics
On Dec. 13, the short course will open with a market and spray technology session and continue with a session focused on insect and irrigation management strategies. On Tuesday evening there will be a social gathering. Wednesday’s agenda includes a general crop production session including weather, nutrients and disease management.
An event agenda, hotel reservation information, a complete list of speakers and topics and the registration link are available online.
Registration
Registration is free through Nov. 30. Registrants after Nov. 30 will be required to pay a $40 registration fee. The following Certified Crop Adviser continuing education units (CEUs) will be offered at the short course:
- Nutrient Management – 1.0 CEUs
- Soil & Water Management – 1.5 CEUs
- Integrated Pest Management – 2 CEUs
- Crop Management – 2.5 CEUs
Pesticide points will also be available.
More Information
Hotel booking information and registration links are available on the Extension website, www.aces.edu.
Contact Francisco by email for more information.
