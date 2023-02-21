A man from Selma died on Tuesday during a car wreck on Dallas County 48.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the victim has been identified as Darius G. Jones, 31.
A statement from ALEA said that Jones was driving on Dallas County 48 in a 2016 Ford Fiesta when he struck a horse before he left the roadway and the vehicle overturned.
ALEA's statement said that he was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. two miles east of Selma.
Authorities have not released further information as troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.