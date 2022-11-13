A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday.
According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39.
The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided with a vehicle being driven by Linda N. Cottle, 72.
Afterwards McCants's car left the roadway and into a parking lot where it crashed into a vehicle being driven by Ralph B. Wilkinson, 56.
McCants and Cottle were both injured and taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center. McCants passed away on Saturday.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.