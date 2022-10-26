A suspect has been jailed after a man was shot and killed on Gaines Avenue on Monday night.
According to a report from AL.com the victim has been identified as Qwadevine Dewayne Walker, 23.
He was shot multiple times at the 300 block of Gaines Avenue in Selma at around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
The suspect has been identified as Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond at the Dallas County Jail.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined as the investigation continues.
