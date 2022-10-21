A man has pleaded guilty to a murder that took place in 2018 in which the victim was beaten to death in Selma.
According to a report from WSFA Winston Lee Harrison, 69, pleaded guilty to the murder of Ricky Sanders, who was killed with a brick following an apparent argument.
The report says that Harrison served a sentence for a murder prior to the 2018 incident.
Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.
