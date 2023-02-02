A man convicted in the 2015 killing of another man in Montgomery has been sentenced to life in prison, said an announcement from the county district attorney's office.
According to the update by Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was found guilty of two counts of murder following the death of Dundrell Young on Sept. 27, 2015.
Bailey's announcement said that Williams robbed Young while he was in his car in the parking lot of a Burger King location. Williams reportedly shot Young during the robbery.
After his arrest Williams was found guilty of a count of capital murder for using a firearm during the commission of a robbery and a count of capital murder for shooting inside an occupied vehicle.
“This sentence was the culmination of an emotional journey for Mr. Young’s family and close friends," Bailey said on the Montgomery County DA's Facebook page.
"While I know nothing can ease the pain of being robbed of getting to see him mature into adulthood, I hope it brings them comfort knowing the person responsible for the senseless murder of their beloved ‘DJ’ is off our streets and will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.”
Though he was sentenced to life, Williams will be eligible for parole after 30 years.
