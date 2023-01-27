The upcoming Manna Beverages & Ventures in Montgomery recently won Business Facilities Magazine’s 2022 Deal of the Year Impact Award.
Plans to open the plan were announced by Gov. Kay Ivey in October.
"As part of our historic year for Capital Investment (ONE BILLION+ DOLLARS), Manna was recognized for the impact of its planned $600 Million advanced beverage and distribution complex in Montgomery," said a post on the city Facebook page.
"The project will create 285 full-time jobs and include a 1.7 million-square-foot production facility capable of producing both alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, along with distribution operations."
Production of bottles is expected to begin in 2025.
