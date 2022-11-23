A project at Auburn University has identified a number of approximately 600 marchers during Bloody Sunday in 1965.
According to an issue of Auburn's Perspectives online magazine, approximately 256 have been identified by position and order, while 94 have been identified by name and 18 to 20 distinct groups have been identified.
The area in which marchers gathered for a press conference and payer services before the incident has also been identified, the story says.
Additionally a grant from the National Endowment for Humanities will be used to set up workshops to educate K-12 teachers on sites important to the civil rights movement.
The effort to identify as many of the people who marched on the bridge only to be met with violence from state troopers has been ongoing for several years now.
A Facebook page for the project can be seen here.
