The Marion City Council is considering installing cameras around the city to fight crime.
At the last Marion City Council meeting, a representative from Alabama Power Co. gave a presentation of a camera system that would help police identify vehicles and people within the city limits that are wanted by police.
“The purpose of the cameras is to be proactive,” Mayor Dexter Hinton said. “Things are getting crazy all across the country right now, and we want to have a mechanism in place so people will feel safe.”
Hinton said the system would interface with the state, allowing the cameras to identify anyone or any vehicle that has a warrant or that is the focus of an Amber Alert.
According to Hinton, this system would be a cost-effective tool to assist police. Hinton said the system would cost about $20,000, and the city can increase or decrease the number of cameras. Hinton said the salary for a police officer is from $45,000 to $60,000 per year.
Hinton said the money for this system is already in the budget because there are several unfilled positions in the police department. Hinton said the cameras don’t replace police officers patrolling, and other openings in the police force will be filled as qualified candidates apply. The cameras are “a mechanism to support the police department and increase public safety,” Hinton said.
This system is not a traffic control system that will print tickets if the camera catches your vehicle run a traffic light.
Hinton said there is no time frame to decide whether to install the system. “When we look at the budget and look at the feasibility of it, we can move forward,” Hinton said. “As soon as we get caught up with our budget, we will talk about it.”
