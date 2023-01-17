The Marion Military Institute Lady Tigers softball 2023 schedule has been released, with the first game to take place on Jan. 27 and 28.
See below for the schedule:
1/27-1/28: Kickoff Classic - Away
2/3: East MS CC - Away
2/6: Coastal AL North - Home
2/7: East MS CC - Home
2/9: East Central CC - Away
2/11: Itawamba CC - Away
2/14: Wallace-Dothan - Away
2/17-2/18: Sun Chief Classic - Away
2/23: East Central CC - Home
2/28: Jones College - Away
3/2: NW Shoals - Home
3/4: NW Shoals - Away
3/6: Wallace-Dothan - Home
3/9: Southern Union - Home
3/11: Southern Union - Home
3/16: Calhoun - Home
3/18: Calhoun - Away
3/23: CAAC - Home
3/25: CAAC - Away
4/6: Wallace State - Home
4/8: Wallace State - Home
4/13: Shelton State - Home
4/15: Shelton State - Away
4/20: Snead State - Away
4/22: Snead State - Home
4/27: Beville State - Home
4/29: Beville State - Away
