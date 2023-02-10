Marion Military Institute (MMI) has partnered with AeroPro for an FAA-certified flight training program.
AreoPro is a subsidiary of Resicum International, LLC, which operates operates flight training and aircraft maintenance at Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores and Craig Field Airport in Selma.
“AeroPro is thrilled to work with Marion Military Institute to train our nation’s future pilots and leaders,” said Jeanine Zeitvogel, Resicum International, LLC CEO. “We look forward to supporting MMI’s growing flight program now and into the future.”
The partners will host flight education sessions titled Aim High Flight Academy in May and July, sponsored by the U.S. Air Force. The sessions will be open for 20 participants to complete ground school and "reach solo flight status in just three weeks," said a press release from MMI.
The academy is free and will be held at Vaiden Field, 10 miles from MMI.
During the 2023-2024 academic year AreoPro will operate the existing MMI flight training program known as the Flying Tigers and using two Cessna 172s and one Cessna 150 owned by MMI.
Training will be done for what the press release described as two student profiles, the first being for those interested in commercial aviation who want to earn a private pilot's license and the second for those interested in becoming military pilots.
The extracurricular training for cadets will be done on afternoons and weekends, and will cost approximately $3,500 per student to go to solo flight status. This will be based on completing an average of 15 flight hours and ground school.
MMI will provide flight scholarships for students who achieve solo status, which press release notes will help with out-of-pocket expenses.
“This partnership promises to take MMI’s flight program to a whole new level. AeroPro is a top-tier aviation company which will offer MMI cadets interested in military or civil aviation a quality training opportunity at a very affordable cost,” said Col. Ed Passmore, USA (Ret), MMI’s Senior Vice President.
“AeroPro’s experience and resources combined with MMI’s unique academic program will open up many options for our cadets that don’t exist anywhere else. We are excited about this program and look forward to serving as a pathway for young people to get into a good-paying, exciting, rewarding and in-demand career.”
