Marion water officials are asking residents to preserve water use as the city deals with frozen water pipes, and announced some water cut-off periods to help with conservation.
In a social media post, the city said, "Due to the recent winter freeze, system malfunctions, and leaks throughout the community, as a precaution, we are asking that citizens preserve water use. We will temporarily shut off water to repair leaks and refill wells and tanks.
These intermittent cut-off periods will take place during the course of 2 days, our first cut off will begin at 9 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, December 27, 2022; it is projected that we will restore services between 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
A second level cut-off will take place late Wednesday evening between 7-8 p.m., and is projected through Thursday, December 29, 2022. Our team will work to restore all water services thereafter.
We will have water pickup beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Berean Convention Center
704 Washington St. Marion, AL 36756
We will continue to provide you with the latest updates and apologize for any inconveniences.
Thanks,
Marion Water & Sewer
Mr. Brian Moore, Water Operator"
