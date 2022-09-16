Several county health department will offer free screenings for prostate cancer in the next few months, with Perry County to hose one on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Screenings will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. See below for locations:
- Sept. 17 - Perry County Health Department, 1748 Washington St. in Marion
- Oct. 1 - Hale County Health Department, 670 Hall St. in Greensboro
- Oct. 29 - Wilcox County Health Department, 107 Union St. in Camden
- Nov. 12 - Marengo County Health Department, 303 Industrial Dr. in Linden
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health symptoms of prostate include:
- An inability to urinate;
- Weak or interrupted flow of urine;
- The need to urinate frequently, especially at night;
- Difficulty in emptying the bladder completely;
- Pain or burning during urination and/or ejaculation;
- Blood in the urine or semen; or
- Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that does not go away.
