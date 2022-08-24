The Alabama Black Belt Heritage Area Act is on the way to becoming law. If passed, it will be a major boost to historic sites and outdoor recreation throughout the Black Belt region of Alabama and a major boon to tourism.
It passed the House of Representatives and is now in the Senate awaiting a vote. The bill was introduced to the House by Congresswoman Terri Sewell and is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Richard Shelby and has the support of Sen. Tommy Tuberville.
Dr. Tina Naremore Jones, Vice President of the Division of Economics Workforce Development at the University of West Alabama, said establishing a heritage area means that the area is one that is significant enough to get attention. It means that area has made contributions so important it needs to be recognized and natural and historic sites in the region need to be developed and maintained.
“It provides expertise like the National Park Service and others and it allows us the opportunity to compete for funding that right now we are not eligible for. It also recognizes things like ecotourism, historical tourism, the arts and nature-based recreation as a major revenue source for Alabama.”
If signed into law, 19 counties in Alabama’s Black Belt region will be designated a National Heritage Area. Those counties are Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox. Culturally significant sites from natural resources to historical sites will be covered in these counties under the bill.
Jones points out some of the historic events that happened in the Black Belt that resonated across the nation, including the civil rights movement, agriculture advancements and Native American history.
Jones said this will be good for Alabama and for the country because the story of the Black Belt is the story of the state and the nation. And as the sites are improved and developed, it will be a great tourist draw, she adds.
