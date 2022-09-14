The Perry County Commission met on Tuesday, Sept. 13 where a number of actions were taken and amendments to the budget were proposed.
According to a post from Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., he and his financial team presented amendments to the 2021-2022 budget that included $1,651,696 to the general fund.
Turner's post also reported that the county expenditures exceeded the budget by $1,282,927. His revenue report showed a surplus in the General Funds of $354,466 if the commission passes the amendments.
It was requested that the commission go into recess until Sept. 21 to adjust the line items for the budget before they're voted on. Additionally, the gasoline budget was amended by $303, as well as the civil defense budget by $14,000.
As mentioned in a previous story, three SROs were hired for security at the schools. They also awarded the contract bid for the industrial access road at Tekpak.
Turner will present the general fund and gasoline budgets for passage at a meeting on Sept. 27. A public hearing on the budget proposals to county department heads will take place on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. and then to the public on Sept. 25, which will be livestreamed on Facebook at 7 p.m.
For additional details on the Sept. 13 meeting, see Turner's Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.