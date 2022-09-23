Sowing Seeds of Hope and Perry County Health Coordinator will present Childhood Obesity Awareness Month Walk tomorrow at the courthouse at 9 a.m.
Following the walk will be a health fair and COVID vaccine clinic, with a $45 incentive for those who want to get a shot. For more details about the clinic call the Perry County Coordinator at 334-207-5230.
Admission to the event is free.
Perry County Courthouse is located at 300 Washington Street in Marion.
