Four people were shot during an argument that took place after the Footwash Festival in Uniontown.
According to a report from AL.com two men traveled from Indianapolis to the event, which is held on private land. An argument developed where one of the men said that the other would not give him a ride back to Indianapolis.
The man reportedly entered into a car with others where the argument continued and the shooting occurred as they were driving away.
Those who were injured were treated and no serious injuries occurred. No arrests have been made.
The incident is still being investigated by authorities.
