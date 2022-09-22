A grand opening will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Bloom Florals and Events.
In addition to selling floral products at its location the store provides for weddings, parties and other events.
There will be giveaways and inflatables by Blackbelt Rentals.
Bloom Florals and Events is located at 1239 South Washington Street in Marion.
