Hear Here Alabama is coming to Uniontown on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a study on hearing loss in rural communities throughout the state.
The study being done by the University of Alabama is aimed at those who are 18 and above who believe that they may have hearing loss.
Anyone who takes part in the study will be given a free hearing test and will be asked about their health.
The study will take an estimated 30 minutes to complete and participants will be given $20 each.
It will take place at C.H.O.I.C.E on 60 Hamburg Duncan Road in Uniontown.
To schedule an appointment, call CHOICE at 334-231-7019. For questions about the study, call Dr. Abigail Lesley at 205-348-4265.
